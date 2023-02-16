© 2023 New Atlas
IK wraps advanced AI-powered guitar tone modeling in a compact floor stomp

By Paul Ridden
February 16, 2023
Some 20 years ago, IK Multimedia gathered a complete guitar rig into a software platform and named it AmpliTube. After infusing it with AI power last year, the company has now launched an all-you-can-eat tone box called the ToneX Pedal that puts a dizzying number of sonic options at your disposal.

Rocking a very similar vibe to the X-Gear stomps from 2021, the ToneX Pedal essentially allows a player to leave heavy and cumbersome amps, cabinets, combos and pedalboards at home and head to the studio or gig venue armed with "a limitless collection of tones" in a box that can be stuffed in a backpack.

Users can store up to 150 Tone Model presets at any one time, which can be made up of AI-modeled amps, cabs and effects or even emulations of a player's own gear captured using a built-in IR loader and the Tone Max Software. The AI Machine Modeling tech promises "to capture the true-to-life sound and a feeling behavior of real amps in a way that is virtually indistinguishable from the real thing."

That software already includes more than a thousand premium Tone Models to load in if desired, and its new librarian feature opens the door to more than 6,000 more from the ToneNet user community. And if that's not enough, the box ships with a full version of IK's AmpliTube 5 software with more than 180 gear models to cook in too.

Three footswitches cater for preset bank cycling, there are push-to-set knobs up top for parameter selection along with other dual-mode controls for adjusting parametric EQ, gain and effects – five stereo reverbs from the AmpliTube X-Space pedal are included, along with a noise gate and a compressor. The unit boasts 24-bit/192-kHz audio processing chops, has a wide response of 5 Hz to 24 kHz and a dynamic range of 123 dB.

The Pedal can serve as a 24-bit/96-kHz USB audio interface to record your chops in music production software, there are 0.25-inch outputs for cabling to a PA or studio hardware, it sports MIDI in and out for more advanced setups, plus an instrument input and a jack for plugging in an expression pedal.

The ToneX Pedal is on sale now for US$399.99, and ships with AmpliTube 5 and ToneX Max software along with a power supply. The video below has more.

TONEX Pedal - Unlimited Tone. For Real - AI Machine Modeled tones live on stage

Product page: ToneX Pedal

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

