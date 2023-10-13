Klos aims low with carbon-fiber baritone and bass ukuleles

When it comes to portable pickers, a ukulele can make a great travel companion. Wanderers looking for a tough traveler with more bottom end might be interested in the carbon-fiber baritone and bass ukes from Utah's Klos Guitars.

Klos Guitars is something of a Kickstarter veteran, launching its first carbon-fiber adventure guitar on the crowdfunding platform back in May 2015. We caught up with Adam and Ian Klosowiak a couple of years later for a Fishman-packing travel acoustic guitar followed by hybrid tonewood/carbon models in 2021. Now the team has launched a baritone uke and a bas uke – in gorgeous carbon of course.

The baritone's four stings are tuned the same as the bottom four in E standard on a guitar. It benefits from a one-piece construction for "superior strength and durability" and of course carbon fiber is not prone to temperature or humidity changes, while being resistant to scratches and scuffs.

The Klos baritone is tuned the same as the four low strings of a guitar in standard E Klos Guitars

The body rocks a composite foam-core top with Klos negative bracing, there's a cutaway for access to the upper six frets of the 20-fret composite ebony fingerboard with a 20.5-inch scale length and 16-inch radius. A Graphtech Nubone XB nut and saddle are included, Klos has selected nickel-copper alloy for the frets, and the bridge is fashioned from the same material as the fretboard.

The bass uke shares much with the baritone, but its neck has a 20.81-inch scale length and 19 frets, and uses premium Labella steel strings instead of D'Addario Nyletech. Where the baritone model can be optioned with a Klos pre-amp for electro-acoustic playing, this is not available for the bass.

Kickstarter pledges for the baritone uke currently start at US$979, with the pre-amp and pickup option adding $140 to that figure. The bass version comes in at $1,119. If all goes to plan with the 12th Kickstarter from Klos, shipping is estimated to start from January 2024. The video below has more.

KLOS Carbon Fiber Baritone and Bass Overview

Source: Klos Guitars