© 2023 New Atlas
Music

Single-fret Hanago makes a play for future tunesmiths

By Paul Ridden
March 14, 2023
Single-fret Hanago makes a play for future tunesmiths
The Hanago puts 16 full notes and 12 semi-tones within reach
The Hanago puts 16 full notes and 12 semi-tones within reach
View 4 Images
The Hanago puts 16 full notes and 12 semi-tones within reach
1/4
The Hanago puts 16 full notes and 12 semi-tones within reach
The Hanago is built around a beech core and mahogany base, and features 16 strings tuned from G3 to A5 with semi-tones from G# to A# also available
2/4
The Hanago is built around a beech core and mahogany base, and features 16 strings tuned from G3 to A5 with semi-tones from G# to A# also available
The Hanago can be played acoustically, but also rocks a piezo pickup and instrument jack for amplified possibilities
3/4
The Hanago can be played acoustically, but also rocks a piezo pickup and instrument jack for amplified possibilities
The Hanago's strings are tuned using a regular clip-on guitar tuner
4/4
The Hanago's strings are tuned using a regular clip-on guitar tuner
View gallery - 4 images

A new 16-string, single-fret acoustic instrument called the Hanago has launched on Kickstarter, which is designed to combine the best aspects of piano and guitar to make learning to play easy, while also laying down the foundations of music theory.

The Hanago is already on sale in South Korea via music brand Koaura, and is launching to US string pickers through Kickstarter. Rocking hammer dulcimer or zither vibes, the instrument can be held like a smartphone and the strings plucked with thumbs, placed on a lap and played using one hand while the other cups the top or laid on its side and strummed like a guitar. Though not mentioned in the product description, it could probably be sounded using dulcimer hammers too.

It's being aimed at folks who want to play music but are bamboozled by the complexities of doing so on piano or guitar. The 16 guitar strings up top are tuned to match notes from a piano keyboard – running from G3 through C4 and up beyond the octave to A5. This should make learning as easy as "do-re-mi" while offering familiarity to accomplished keyboard wizards looking for something a little different.

The Hanago's strings are tuned using a regular clip-on guitar tuner
The Hanago's strings are tuned using a regular clip-on guitar tuner

Like a single-fret guitar, the Hanago sports a "bridge" to the bottom together with tuners and a fret arc to the top with a short gap to the nut. There are black dots placed at certain positions within the gap, and pressing down the string at these points allows for semi-tones to be played. Simple chords can be formed by sounding three or four strings at once, and melodies by fingerpicking individual or combined strings.

Made from a beech wood core and mahogany base, the instrument can be played acoustically, but a piezo pickup is installed along with an instrument output jack for amplified tones. The picking hand is raised above the strings at the wrist by a safety cover for comfort (and to avoid accidental muting), the strings can be tuned using a regular clip-on guitar tuner and the supplied hex wrench, and it will ship with a cloth pouch to protect it during transport in a backpack.

The Hanago measures 13.38 x 8.26 in (34 x 21 cm) and weighs in at 1.43 lb (648.6 g). Kickstarter pledges currently start at US$99 – a saving of 34% on the expected retail price – and though the usual crowdfunding caveats apply, if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in June. The video below has more.

New Instrument HANAGO introduction

Source: Koaura

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

MusicKickstarterLearningInstrumentAcoustics
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!