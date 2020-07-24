© 2020 New Atlas
Lego launches fan-designed, playable Grand Piano set

By Paul Ridden
July 24, 2020
The idea for the Grand Piano Lego set came from fan and music teacher Donny Chen
Instead of sheet music, a smartphone running a companion app can be placed on the stand above the playable keyboard
The app's songbook includes 10 preset songs
The 3,662-piece set comes with step-by-step build instructions
If you've always wanted a grand piano in your living room but thought you simply wouldn't have the room, think again. Lego Ideas has just launched the 21323 Grand Piano set, an 8.5-inch high show piece that works with a smartphone app to play tunes.

The Lego Ideas platform allows fans to submit designs for the possibility of turning their ideas into real Lego sets, and that's just what music teacher Donny Chen did back in 2018. Fellow Lego fans voted up his proposal and the Ideas team got to work turning his idea into a real Lego set.

"When I’m not building with Lego bricks, I’m teaching, tuning or writing music on my piano," said Chen. "So, when I first discovered Lego Ideas, I knew I wanted to build something that not only combined my two passions, but also looked visually stunning. It’s truly an honor to see my idea brought to life by the talented people at The Lego Group and I hope it brings joy to all the other music fans who voted for the idea on the Lego Ideas platform."

The 3,662-piece set comes with step-by-step build instructions

Before builders can get to work creating or playing tunes with the help of the Powered Up app running on a smartphone, they will need to assemble all 3,662 pieces in the kit to make the 8.5 x 12 x 13.5-inch (22.5 x 30.5 x 35.5-cm) Ideas Grand.

It features a 25-key removable keyboard with "authentic" hammer action, a moving damper and pedal, a motor that allows the build to play itself with the help of six AAA batteries and the app, a top lid that can be propped up to reveal the internals in action, and it even has piano leg wheels and an adjustable bench.

Lego says that it's the first piano set capable of playing music, and the first to feature Powered Up app functionality. Ten preset songs are available for auto play, there's even a composition by Chen himself included, or builders can play a tune themselves.

Recommended for builders aged 18 and over, the Lego Ideas Grand Piano looks like a fun and challenging project that could go on to provide lasting post-build entertainment. It goes on sale from August 1 for US$349.99.

Product page: Lego Ideas Grand Piano

