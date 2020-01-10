© 2020 New Atlas
Music

It's game on with the Sega Mega Drive Synthesizer

By Paul Ridden
January 10, 2020
It's game on with the Sega Meg...
Look Mum No Computer's Sam Battle uses the FM engine of the Sega Mega Drive to create a monster synthesizer
Look Mum No Computer's Sam Battle uses the FM engine of the Sega Mega Drive to create a monster synthesizer
View 2 Images
Look Mum No Computer's Sam Battle uses the FM engine of the Sega Mega Drive to create a monster synthesizer
1/2
Look Mum No Computer's Sam Battle uses the FM engine of the Sega Mega Drive to create a monster synthesizer
The Sega Mega Drive Synthesizer connected to a keyboard controller, ready to output some punchy sounds
2/2
The Sega Mega Drive Synthesizer connected to a keyboard controller, ready to output some punchy sounds

He's previously made music mobile with a synth bike, and built a nightmarish noise-maker called the Furby Organ. Now Brit sonic scientist Sam Battle has ripped out the guts of a Sega Mega Drive (or Genesis) and created a monster synthesizer ready to get its music-making game on.

Some of Battle's recent builds have used games consoles as the starting point for his synth madness, including a Nintendo NES and a Gameboy Megamachine. Responding to fans of his YouTube channel, he's now given Sega some frequency modulation love.

The console has been mounted to a metal sheet drilled with holes for numerous potentiometers, which are used to adjust the synth's parameters. Mounted to the back are Arduino Nanos running custom code and multiplexers connected to the buttons and dials out front. The cartridge slotted into the console is a custom MIDI interface.

After a lot of soldering to connect up a bunch of wires, Battle connected the Sega Mega Drive Synthesizer to a keyboard controller and let rip. And the results are impressive. Battle gives a zany project overview in the first video below, and goes into more detail in the second. Worth a look at both.

The frequency modulation chip inside the Sega console does have six channels, so polyphonic output should be possible – but as of writing this functionality was still being worked on.

Sega MegaDrive Synthesizer, Made From A Sega Mega Drive And GEN MDM
Sega Megadriver Synthesizer In Depth Look

Source: Look Mum No Computer

Tags

MusicDIYSynthesizerDigital musicHack
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More