Moog gives sonic adventurers an all-in-one creativity powerhouse

Responding to feedback from the synth community, Moog Music has launched the Moog Sound Studio – an all-in-one package that includes "all the equipment, cables, accessories and educational tools needed to explore sound in an immersive new way."

The adventure begins by the sonic explorer choosing one of two synthesizer options. One features the company's Mother-32 semi-modular desktop performance and production synth and the Drummer From Another Mother (or DFAM) beat machine. The other option also includes the DFAM percussion synth but this time comes paired with the Subharmonicon semi-modular analog synth.

The Mother-32 was released in 2015 as Moog's first desktop unit, and rocks a single voltage-controlled oscillator with pulse and saw waveforms, a white noise generator, voltage-controlled mixers, a low frequency oscillator, switchable low/high pass filter, voltage-controlled amplifier, a 32-step sequencer, MIDI input and CV outputs. Moog says that it's designed to "provide experimental musicians and synthesists with a diverse array of creative tools to inspire new ideas, unique sound and endless sonic exploration."

The DFAM was first unveiled at Moogfest 2017 as the first addition to the Mother-32 synth family, and released the following year. As its name suggests, this machine combines a white noise generator with two analog oscillators to generate "rhythmic pulsations, resounding bass and resonant bells."

The Subharmonicon polyrhythmic analog synthesizer brings two voltage-controlled oscillators, four subharmonic oscillators, a couple of four-step sequencers and four rhythm generators to the party. Moog describes it as employing "a six-tone sound engine and multi-layered clock generator to explore the world of subharmonics, polyrhythms, and the unique relationships they create."

The Moog Sound Studio is available in two versions Moog Music

The rest of the Sound Studio kits comprise an audio mixer, patch cables (and an organizer), a two-tier rack, a patch guide book and guided exercises, some games to encourage playful experimentation, and exclusive custom artwork by Jim Stoten and Philip Lindeman.

The company has released a seven-song EP too, which demonstrates all that is possible with the Sound Studio combinations, and includes works from Bonobo, Peter Cottontale, Madame Ghandhi and Ela Minus. The EP can be streamed for free from Moog's SoundCloud page.

The Moog Sound Studio kits are available now. The Mother-32 and DFAM combination is priced at US$1,399, while the DFAM and Subharmonicon flavor will set you back $1,449. The video below has more.

Moog Sound Studio | A Complete Synthesizer Exploration Station

Source: Moog Music