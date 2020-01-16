Moog spawns Sub Phatty-based portable keyboard synth

Following a leak earlier in the week, Moog has now confirmed its most compact keyboard synthesizer so far with the launch of the Subsequent 25 paraphonic analog synth.

The Subsequent 25 is based on the sound engine from the Sub Phatty (which is being retired to make way for the new kid on the block), and is said to marry the "hands-on analog soul of classic Moog instruments with the convenience and workflow of a modern sound-design machine."

It promises more headroom, redesigned gain staging in the Ladder Filter for a richer low end thanks to boosted harmonic saturation and analog compression, re-tuned circuitry for more sonic versatility, an upgraded 25-key keyboard, and a headphone amplifier reported powerful enough to drive even the most demanding headphones.

Players can gain immediate access to the 25's gritty tones through four banks of four preset patches, or can dive into creative experimentation via the knobs on the front panel. A wide range of classic and modern tones are up for grabs using a combination of the transformative Multidrive circuit ("a unique combination of OTA distortion and FET drive"), the Mixer Section and the Ladder Filter.

The unit features two oscillators and a sub oscillator, which can all be stacked in unison for powerful analog bass, and a new Duo Mode allows players to split oscillators one and two to play two different notes at once. To the left of the keyboard are pitch bend and mod wheels.

Four CV inputs mean that other analog hardware can be connected to the 25, and DIN and USB MIDI cater for interfacing with music production software.

The Subsequent 25 is currently shown as up for pre-order for US$849, with shipping expected later this month.

Source: Moog