Bamboo smart guitar cuts the cord with onboard wireless transmission

By Paul Ridden
August 03, 2023
The NBSG Starry Sky edition rocks Yamaha Silent Guitar vibes, but has a few extra tricks cooked in
Fret markers on the fretboard represent each of the planets in our solar system
The NBSG can lose its wings for transport
The onboard electronics include a wireless transmitter for a stable connection to compatible speakers at up to 20 meters
The onboard electronics include a wireless transmitter for a stable connection to compatible speakers at up to 20 meters
Shenzhen's Natasha Guitars has launched a Kickstarter for a bamboo smart guitar called the NBSG that comes with sound processing brains offering different tone presets, onboard effects, app control, and wireless output.

Natasha already has a US$499 NBSG available in natural or black through its website, but says that this Kickstarter edition has been inspired by the solar system – with celestial fret markers representing the planets surrounding our Sun.

Of course, the casual observer can't fail to notice the instrument's striking similarity to Yamaha's excellent Silent Guitars in overall look and tech on offer. But while the NBSG isn't built around Yamaha's SRT pickup and pre-amp system, it does rock its own sound processing with pre-amp/post-fader EQ adjustment, built-in effects and tone presets, and onboard tuner.

The onboard electronics include a wireless transmitter for a stable connection to compatible speakers at up to 20 meters

Natasha's smart guitar also works with a companion mobile app that includes a metronome, beat machine, looper, effects processor and more. It can be cabled to a smartphone or computer over USB for lag-free recording, or is capable of wirelessly transmitting "high-quality" audio to compatible speakers – a receiver is included.

The 2,000-mAh battery is reckoned good for up to 20 hours of play time per charge via USB-C. The NBSG is built around a bamboo body with detachable wings for easier between-noodle transport in the supplied gig bag. And it has a similar unplugged output to an electric guitar, for fairly quiet practice in a shared household.

The NBSG Starry Sky edition is currently raising funds on Kickstarter, where pledges start at $499. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from September.

Source: Natasha Guitars

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

