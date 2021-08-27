© 2021 New Atlas
Modular guitar lets players change tone in seconds

By Paul Ridden
August 27, 2021
The Voyager rocks pickup and control modules for quick-change tone tweaking
Various pickup configurations are available as module, and custom options can be had too
The control module is secured to the main body using D-ring thumbscrews
The pickup module connects to the guitar's electronics via a magnetic plug
To change your tone, you just pull out a pickup module to make room for its replacement
Ian Reddick rocks three single coils, but can quickly swap to humbuckers if he wants
Back in 2018, Ian Reddick unveiled the Mercury Modular Guitar, which could be broken down into numerous components and packed into a small suitcase for travel. Now he's back with a pro guitar where you can swap out pickup blocks on-the-fly.

There are two main modular options for the Voyager guitar. First, you can reach around back and pull out a pickup block and pop in another. So, for example, you could be playing three single coil pickups and decide that you need humbucking tones. Not a problem, you just pull out the single coil module and replace it with the buckers in seconds. No tools required.

Each module rocks a 12-pin magnetic connector that plugs into the onboard electronics when the hardwood block is pushed into the gap between the hard-tail bridge and the top of the 22-fret, 25.5-inch scale maple neck with Mexican ebony fingerboard.

You may find that you also fancy a change of controls as you swap out pickup modules, and that's possible too – though these units are secured in place with D-ring thumbscrews so it's a little more fiddly. There are control blocks with 5-way blade switches or 3-position toggles, and different pot layouts.

The Voyager is up for pre-order now, and comes bundled with two pickup modules for a suggested retail price of US$2,199.99 – though there is an introductory off as of writing that could see early adopters snag one for $1,499.99. Wood options for the main contoured body include ash, walnut and cherry.

Additional pickup modules start at $199.99, depending on configuration. We've no word on pricing for the control modules. The video below has more.

Voyager Modular Guitar Introduction

Product page: Reddick Voyager

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

