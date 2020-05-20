Roadie 3 aims to autotune your guitar in double-quick time

Band Industries first came to our attention in 2013 when the first Roadie automatic tuner launched on Kickstarter. Now the company has returned to the crowdfunding platform with its latest iteration, the Roadie 3.

We've tried the original, the Roadie 2 and the Roadie Bass and have enjoyed progressively easier tuning with every release. So we had high expectations for the next generation, and – on paper at least – it looks like the Roadie 3 launching on Kickstarter today will deliver the goods.

The Roadie 3's peg turner has been redesigned to accommodate more stringed instruments - including electric, acoustic, classical and steel guitars, 7, 8 and 12-string guitars, ukuleles, banjos, and mandolins Band Industries

The Roadie 2 included a really useful function where you could use the peg turner to wind or unwind strings instead of doing so manually. Various speeds were offered but even the top was fairly pedestrian when compared to the 120 RPM speeds of the Roadie 3. But, perhaps most usefully, the new robotic tuning machine will not only bring a string to tension, but will also tune it up in a single step.

Band Industries has improved the vibration detection and tuning accuracy, while boosting the device's immunity to external noise. As before, it can be used to bring almost any stringed instrument with geared pegs to pitch quickly and effortlessly – it has a detection range of 43.65 Hz to 668.84 Hz and comes with over a hundred built-in tunings, with players also able to create their own. Its motor is not powerful enough for bass guitars though, so you'll still have to buy a Roadie Bass for that

Usefully, the string winding function will now bring a string to tension and then to tune in one step Band Industries

The Roadie 3's designers have taken the opportunity to rework the housing for improved comfort and portability. The peg connector has been improved so that it can be used with more instruments. And the LCD display has moved from the top in version 2 to the grip so that it can remain visible during tuning. It's now full color too, supports animations and comes in at 135 x 240 resolution.

The team reckons that players should be able to tune more than 150 strings per charge of its LiPo battery over USB-C. Finally, a vibrating metronome feature has been included to help you keep time. All in all, this looks to be a very useful piece of kit for the gigging string picker.

Kickstarter pledges start at US$89 and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in October – the Roadie 3 team says that allowances have been made for issues relating to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The video below has more.

Roadie 3 Next-Generation Automatic Instrument Tuner

Source: Band Industries