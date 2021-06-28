Roland hits the Street with Boss-branded portable amp

A new version of Roland's hugely popular portable combo amp first introduced in 2007 has been announced. The Cube Street II modeling amp now wears a Boss logo on the grille, comes with twice the output oomph and has had a few pounds shaved off its weight.

The Cube Street EX launched in 2014 as a bigger brother to the original Street still proudly wears the Cube name to the top of the angled grille, with the new Street II marking the first of the line to rock Boss branding.

Within a new tougher 16.29 x 11.22 x 10 in (414 x 285 x 255-mm) ABS injection-molded cabinet in black or red, the Roland-owned brand has squeezed in two 6.5-in (16-cm) speakers rated at 5 watts each for "loud and clean stereo sound to cut through street traffic, train arrivals, and other noise challenges."

Players are offered two input channel choices – a microphone/instrument XLR/0.25-inch TRS combo input and a 0.25-inch guitar/mic input, with the latter including a chorus/delay effect. Vocal harmonies can be created based on guitar chords being played or a preset key, there's three-band EQ control, a reverb effect, and a built-in looper feature. A tuner has also been included.

A mobile companion app is available for "extended functionality such as deep effects editing, battery level monitoring, Live Set creation, and much more" Boss

Players can now wirelessly stream backing tracks to the unit, or keep the atmosphere going by outputting some tunes during a break – though, sadly, Boss hasn't included the Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adapter as part of the package, it will have to be purchased separately for US$49.99. Once in place though, a smartphone running a companion iOS/Android app can serve as a remote as well as a music source and effects editor. A four-pole aux line in jack can be cabled to a player while you save up for the BT adapter though.

Performers can output audio direct to video, livestreaming or music production apps via USB and i-CUBE Link, there's a line-out port as well as a headphone jack, and there are connections for footswitches too.

The unit weighs in at a portable 9.7 lb (4.4 kg), and can be powered by a 9-V AC adapter, or by eight AA-sized batteries for music on the streets, the beach or at camp. Boss reckons that players can get up 14 hours from a set of Ni-MH batteries when the Cube II is in eco mode, or 10 hours at max output.

The Cube Street II goes on sale from July for $349.99. The video below has more.

NEW BOSS CUBE STREET II - Battery-Powered Stereo Amplifier

Product page: Cube Street II