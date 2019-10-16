© 2019 New Atlas
Skwitch makes melodies with a single button and an app

By Paul Ridden
October 16, 2019
All you need to get creative is a Skwitch and an iPhone running the companion app
The Skwitch uses an iPhone's sensors to translate button touches into expressive sounds
Players can push the big squishy button to play included songs or use the app to create their own music
The big button offers 20 mm of squishy depth
Changing a note is achieved by moving the icon up or down on the screen
The Skwitch in
The Skwitch app uses the host iPhone to wirelessly connect to other devices
You have two hands, so why not use a two Skwitch setup?
Scotland's Skoog Music is all about making music easy and fun. Five years ago the company launched a touchy-feely cube on Indiegogo that could be picked up and played in minutes. Now a new big-buttoned melody maker has been announced called the Skwitch.

Again being launched on Indiegogo, the Skwitch combines an iPhone dock that's home to a big single squishy button and a music creation app. Essentially users just need to press the button to play notes on the screen in the app.

"It works like magic (... but actually it's science), with no electronics and no batteries to worry about charging," said Skoog. "Skwitch clips straight onto your iPhone to create a versatile musical instrument that is super low-cost and amazingly expressive. Fun and easy to get started, you don’t need an in-depth understanding of theory or technique. With Skwitch you can just dive right in."

The device is clamped onto an iPhone and uses the phone's onboard sensors to let the app know when and how the button is being pressed – so players can set the tempo and dial in some expression. The Skwitch also caters for song creativity, with users able to create melodies simply by pushing icons around on a scale. And it's completely passive too, meaning that you only have to worry about keeping your iPhone's battery topped up.

Changing a note is achieved by moving the icon up or down on the screen
Skoog reckons that the device is ready to ship but has launched on Indiegogo to engage with Skoogists on the development of the app. Backers are being invited to "take over" the dev team and vote for new features and let the company know exactly what its future users want to see.

Supporters need to pledge at least £22 (about US$28) to get in on the action. The video below has more.

Skwitch Indiegogo Campaign Video

Source: Skoog Music

Paul Ridden
