Soma opens order books for two-string Dvina instrument

Back in February, Vlad Kreimer of Soma Laboratory announced the creation of a Dvina prototype, the first electro-acoustic instrument from the Russian synth maker. Now the slightly-tweaked production model has been released.

The basic format remains the same as before – it's a two-string wooden instrument that's leaned against the shoulder, with a cross piece to the bottom that's adjustable for different playing positions, and it can be bowed like a cello or picked/strummed like a uke. String vibrations are registered by a neodymium magnet hidden in the neck.

A number of color options are available, including black Soma Laboratory

Soma says that the beech body has been improved for better aesthetics and improved comfort, and the cross piece has also been treated to a better mount. And the step-up transformer has been integrated into the body for direct connection to stomp effects, guitar amps or computer interfaces. Other changes since February include the addition of strap locks, a soft bag sporting loads of pockets, and a travel case.

The instrument uses flat-wound electric guitar strings, and Kreimer tunes his Dvina to C# and G# but other tunings are possible.

The Dvina package, which doesn't include a bow, is available to order now for €550 (just over US$600). The video below shows the instrument in action.

DVINA (SOMA laboratory) Demo.

Product page: Dvina