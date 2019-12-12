© 2019 New Atlas
Soma opens order books for two-string Dvina instrument

By Paul Ridden
December 12, 2019
The refined and tweaked Dvina electro acoustic instrument from Soma Laboratory is now available to buy
A step-up transformer has been integrated into the body of the instrument

Back in February, Vlad Kreimer of Soma Laboratory announced the creation of a Dvina prototype, the first electro-acoustic instrument from the Russian synth maker. Now the slightly-tweaked production model has been released.

The basic format remains the same as before – it's a two-string wooden instrument that's leaned against the shoulder, with a cross piece to the bottom that's adjustable for different playing positions, and it can be bowed like a cello or picked/strummed like a uke. String vibrations are registered by a neodymium magnet hidden in the neck.

Soma says that the beech body has been improved for better aesthetics and improved comfort, and the cross piece has also been treated to a better mount. And the step-up transformer has been integrated into the body for direct connection to stomp effects, guitar amps or computer interfaces. Other changes since February include the addition of strap locks, a soft bag sporting loads of pockets, and a travel case.

The instrument uses flat-wound electric guitar strings, and Kreimer tunes his Dvina to C# and G# but other tunings are possible.

The Dvina package, which doesn't include a bow, is available to order now for €550 (just over US$600). The video below shows the instrument in action.

DVINA (SOMA laboratory) Demo.

Product page: Dvina

