Soundscape brings natural acoustic tone to plugged-in performances

By Paul Ridden
January 13, 2020
Soundscape leverages the processing power of a smartphone to capture the unique natural tone of an acoustic guitar for reproduction during live performances

There can be a huge difference in the tone of an acoustic guitar when played through an amp via a pickup. LR Baggs is looking to narrow the gap with the help of a floor stomp and a smartphone app.

LR Baggs has launched the Soundscape technology at the NAMM show in Anaheim, California, and is calling it "the next breakthrough chapter in acoustic amplification." Essentially, a player captures the unique natural tone of an acoustic instrument using a smartphone app, mixes in some algorithm magic and transfers the profile to a floor stomp for accurate reproduction through an amplifier.

The company is calling the instrument's impulse response its Voiceprint and this is captured by the Acoustic Live smartphone app at a sampling rate of 96 kHz. After the playback algorithms have analyzed the instrument's timbre and playing response, the tone profile is stored as a preset in the app. Up to a hundred instrument presets can be stored on the Soundscape stomp so you don't have to take your smartphone into the studio or onstage.

But there's more. The technology – which has been developed with Dr. Jonathan Abel, co-founder of Universal Audio – can also identify which resonances on a particular guitar are prone to feedback and create an anti-feedback profile. Full parametric EQ for each preset is available too.

The Soundscape unit is due for release in the coming months for US$399. The video has more.

Introducing Soundscape with Voiceprint Technology

Product page: Soundscape

MusicGuitarAcousticsToneNAMM
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
