© 2024 New Atlas
Music

Stylophone goes pro with DS-2 Analog Drone Synthesizer

By Paul Ridden
January 15, 2024
Stylophone goes pro with DS-2 Analog Drone Synthesizer
It wears the Stylophone name, but looks nothing like the iconic pocket synths of old
It wears the Stylophone name, but looks nothing like the iconic pocket synths of old
View 5 Images
It wears the Stylophone name, but looks nothing like the iconic pocket synths of old
1/5
It wears the Stylophone name, but looks nothing like the iconic pocket synths of old
The DS-2 offers two drone voicings, each with high/low pass filters
2/5
The DS-2 offers two drone voicings, each with high/low pass filters
The DS-2 features vintage delay and reverb
3/5
The DS-2 features vintage delay and reverb
The Stylophone CPM DS-2 Analog Drone Synthesizer is Eurorack compatible, and can be powered via mains or batteries
4/5
The Stylophone CPM DS-2 Analog Drone Synthesizer is Eurorack compatible, and can be powered via mains or batteries
The DS-2 boasts two analog oscillators, two sub-oscillators, two filters with drive, 14 analog LFO waveforms, two LFO wave selectors, seven LFO routing switches, five LFO depth attenuverters, and 12 modular patch points
5/5
The DS-2 boasts two analog oscillators, two sub-oscillators, two filters with drive, 14 analog LFO waveforms, two LFO wave selectors, seven LFO routing switches, five LFO depth attenuverters, and 12 modular patch points
View gallery - 5 images

Brit musical instrument maker Dubreq has released a number of key upgrades to its iconic pocket synth over the years, but the Stylophone CPM DS-2 is something of a departure from the usual playbook.

Millions of Stylophones have been sold since the battery-operated portable synthesizer was launched in the late 1960s, its stylus-led tones finding favor with young sonic wizards and famous artists alike – it was "used to create the unique sonic buzz of David Bowie's Space Oddity" for example.

Production of the toy-like original stopped in the mid-1970s, but then a revival model appeared in 2007 followed by a flavor aimed at more serious musicians in 2012 and a drum machine. More features and sounds came with the Gen X-1 introduced at NAMM 2017, and the mighty (but limited) Gen R-8 landed in 2019.

Since then, we've seen an updated beatbox and most recently a nifty Theremin-like creation. The new stand-alone drone synth marks the beginning of a new pro-audio Compact Portable Modular range, and also a major departure from the familiar styling.

The DS-2 boasts two analog oscillators, two sub-oscillators, two filters with drive, 14 analog LFO waveforms, two LFO wave selectors, seven LFO routing switches, five LFO depth attenuverters, and 12 modular patch points
The DS-2 boasts two analog oscillators, two sub-oscillators, two filters with drive, 14 analog LFO waveforms, two LFO wave selectors, seven LFO routing switches, five LFO depth attenuverters, and 12 modular patch points

It's based around two 3340 analog oscillators and a pair of sub-oscillators, for two drone voicings controlled by filter cutoff and volume knobs. Dynamic waveform blending is made possible via the Ultra LFO section up top, and the pitch of the two 3340s can be linked "to ensure everything stays harmoniously in tune" or set to hard sync "for even wilder sounds."

Dubreq has included analog filters with drive, vintage modulated delay and a choice of eight vintage-inspired reverb algorithms. The unit is Eurorack compatible, there are a dozen modular patch points, a pair of stereo outputs and an aux input, tones can also be output through the built-in speaker or headphone jack, and the drone box can be powered by mains or AA-sized batteries.

"The Stylophone CPM DS-2 Analog Drone Synthesizer is an ideal companion for those seeking innovation in sound creation in the studio, on stage or on the go," said the company in a press statement. It's up for pre-order now priced at US$259, and sounds pretty good if the video below is anything to go by.

Introducing the new Stylophone CPM DS-2 Analog Drone Synthesizer

Product page: Stylophone CPM DS-2

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MusicSynthesizerAnalogPortableInstrument
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!