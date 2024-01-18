© 2024 New Atlas
Music

Vox embraces classic '60s vibe for APC-1 travel guitar

By Paul Ridden
January 18, 2024
Vox embraces classic '60s vibe for APC-1 travel guitar
The Vox APC-1 travel guitar will go on sale from July, in three color options
The Vox APC-1 travel guitar will go on sale from July, in three color options
View 3 Images
The Vox APC-1 travel guitar will go on sale from July, in three color options
1/3
The Vox APC-1 travel guitar will go on sale from July, in three color options
Onboard effects, built-in rhythm patterns, a metronome an a tuner
2/3
Onboard effects, built-in rhythm patterns, a metronome an a tuner
The built-in speaker has been isolated to prevent feedback
3/3
The built-in speaker has been isolated to prevent feedback
View gallery - 3 images

Back in 2012, Vox Amplification looked to its design history to launch a pair of travel guitars based on the classic 1960s Phantom and Teardrop shapes. With NAMM just around the corner, the company has refined the concept for the feature-packed APC-1.

The new model's shape is at once familiar and new, roughly sporting a Teardrop body that's fashioned from poplar but with a hump behind the hardtail bridge that's home to a 4.6-cm (1.8-in), wide-dispersion, feedback-resistant Tektonic Audio speaker and two passive radiators.

Within the sizable pick guard is what looks like a single passive humbucker, but is actually two. There's a busy-looking control interface below, with some features brought over from the Vox Mini Go modeling amp. Cooked-in effects include chorus, tremolo, delay and reverb. The travel guitar also features 33 built-in grooves across 11 genres, as well as an onboard tuner.

Onboard effects, built-in rhythm patterns, a metronome an a tuner
Onboard effects, built-in rhythm patterns, a metronome an a tuner

The tones run from clean to wonderfully dirty, effects/rhythms and the speaker are powered by six AA-sized batteries, and in addition to an output jack for cabling up to an external amp/speaker setup, there's a headphone out and aux input (for feeding in backing tracks). Rounding out the key specs, the 24-inch scale bolt-on maple neck is topped by a purpleheart fingerboard with 22 frets.

As you can see in the video below, this looks like a powerful and fun portable noise machine. The APC-1 is reportedly due for release in July for a yet-to-be-revealed retail price.

VOX APC-1 Travel Guitar with Built In Amp & Rhythm

Product page: Vox APC-1

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

MusicVox AmpsGuitarTravelGuitar Effects
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!