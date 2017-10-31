The limited RC version of the naked Dragster 800 has received a discrete update, invisible from the outside, yet extensive enough to make a difference. A series of mechanical changes aim to bring the triple-cylinder motor up to par with the latest emission norms without compromising its fiery character.







Some manufacturers simply don't care for affordable commuters, and MV Agusta is certainly one of them. In a line-up consisting exclusively of Italian sportbike savvy, there are still some very special models that stand out from the rest. You can distinguish them by the letters RC, standing in for Reparto Corse, MV Agusta's racing department.

Four MV Agusta models have RC variants; the F4 and F3 superbikes, the Dragster and the Turismo Veloce. In each case, it's a limited production special, equipped with some very desirable and expensive parts from the company's racing catalogue.

The Dragster is essentially a Brutale 800 naked triple with a fatter 200-section rear tire and a sportier riding position. It starts with the 125-hp base model, then takes it up a notch with the 140-hp RR and tops it off with the limited RC. The latter sports the same high-end running gear as the RR, but abundant with carbon fiber parts, lightweight cast wheels in place of the RR's stylish spoked ones, and a paint scheme that relates directly to MV's superbike racing team.

For 2018, MV Agusta updates the RC according to Euro 4 norms just like it did last year with the RR. This process involves a brand new exhaust system with a denser catalytic converter, but also includes an optional, track-only SC Project terminal that takes the horsepower up to 150 hp (112 kW) and shaves 8 kg (18 lb), bringing the total down to a dry weight of 160 kg (353 lb).

The engine itself hosts a lot of refinements, like new smoother-action gearing for the oil and water pumps, as well as the balance shaft, thicker engine covers for more resistance to impacts and less noise, and a new gear shifter for lighter lever action.

The electronics are updated in order to work with the new exhaust, and several refinements have been made to the eight-level configurable traction control and the standard quick shifter system. According to MV Agusta, all these changes are mainly meant to provide a smoother, more seamless riding experience that will be greatly appreciated on the race track, where the Dragster RC is mostly meant to be ridden.