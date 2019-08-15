"This design is a continuation of our research into 'facade-less' buildings and radical greening," explains Winy Maas, MVRDV founding partner, who happened to go to school in the same village. "The idea from the nineties of city parks as an oasis in the city is too limited. We need a radical 'green dip': as will be shown soon in a book by The Why Factory with the same title, we should also cover roofs and high-rise facades with greenery. Plants and trees can help us to offset CO2 emissions, cool our cities, and promote biodiversity."

