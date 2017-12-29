Small children aren't exactly known for being careful with their belongings, so expecting them not to lose or drop a conventional smartphone may be asking a bit much. That's where myFirst Fone comes in – it's a compact 3G smartphone that's worn like a watch.

Using the device, children can place and receive voice and video calls to/from registered iOS or Android smartphones, plus they can receive text messages. Because there's no room on the phone's screen for a keypad, they reply to those texts via either emojis or voice messages.

Only approved contacts can place calls to the child, and all data is encrypted.

Parents can remotely track their kids' whereabouts using the watch's GPS (or using Wi-Fi signals indoors), and be notified if the child leaves a predetermined geofenced area. Children can also send an SOS with the touch of one button, plus parents can access the phone's mic to listen in on what's going on around their child, whenever they wish.

Other features include a silencing function that can be activated when the phone is in a classroom, a step counter, and the ability to take 1.3-megapixel photos. The watch itself is splashproof, and can reportedly run for up to 60 hours on one charge of its battery.

If you're interested in getting a myFirst Fone, it's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$89 is required to get one, with shipping estimated for next March if everything works out. The planned retail price is $159.