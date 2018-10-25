Led by Dr. Ayaz Anwar, researchers from Malaysia's Sunway University instead looked to three existing anti-seizure drugs – diazepam, phenobarbitone and phenytoin – that were already known to easily cross the blood-brain barrier. In lab tests, these drugs were tried both alone, and when attached to silver nanoparticles. The latter have antimicrobial qualities of their own, plus they have previously been used to improve the delivery of other drugs.