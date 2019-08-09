The Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation has received a few modest design tweaks to bring it in line with the styling of its big brother, and is built around the same proprietary music streaming platform. The touch control panel up top has filtered down too, with the same proximity sensor onboard that lights up the display when an approaching user is detected. The Qb 2 can also be controlled using an updated Naim mobile app or a remote handset.

