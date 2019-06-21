"It ate food that would be at the bottom of the sea floor," U Copenhagen evolutionary biologist Eline Lorenzen tells us. "In contrast, both the narwhal and beluga have a diet of fish and squid which are up in the water column, they are not bottom feeders. The carbon signature of the hybrid was equivalent to both walrus and bearded sealed, so although we do not know exactly what it ate, it would have had a similar foraging strategy to those two species."