President Trump's Administration aspirations regarding the Moon are pretty well known at this point. Back in 2017, it emerged that the administration was investigating the possibility of putting new landers on the Moon as part of a plan to stake out de facto property rights. Then in December of that year, Trump signed a new directive calling for NASA to focus its efforts on exploration rather than observations of Earth, with the agency then outlining a detailed roadmap on how it will make its grand return to the Moon.