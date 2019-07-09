Unfortunately, after more than four decades in service, the two probes are showing their age. According to NASA, they are the oldest operating non-passive spacecraft and now they are suffering from the encroaching cold 11 billion miles (18 billion km) from the Sun as their nuclear power plants run down. Too distant to use solar panels, the Voyager craft rely on radiothermal generators (RTGs) that derive power from decaying plugs of plutonium-238 fuel.