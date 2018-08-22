Now around 2 million km (1.2 million miles) away from Bennu, OSIRIS-REx is moving in for the kill. During this approach phase, the probe will enter orbit around Bennu for the first time and use its suite of scientific instruments to scan its surroundings for hazards. It will also visually locate Bennu for the first time, gathering images so that scientists can build a detailed model of the asteroid and understand how it spins through space.