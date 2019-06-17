Dreamlike shot of Greenland village wins 2019 Nat Geo Travel Photo ContestView gallery - 13 images
A beautiful, almost dreamlike, shot of a tiny fishing village in Greenland has won the Grand Prize in this year's National Geographic Travel Photo Contest. Chinese photographer Weimin Chu spent nearly a week in the tiny, tranquil town before capturing the immediately iconic, award-winning shot.
"It felt so harmonious," says Chu, referring to the moment the image finally came together. "The whole land was covered by white, cold snow, and the blue tint at dusk made it even cooler. But the light from the windows, street lights and the family of three made the world warm again. I love the contrast and mood of this scene. I was busy taking continuous pictures at that time, trying to capture the best moment."
The competition spans three categories: Nature, Cities and People. Alongside a top three in each category and a Grand Prize winner, chosen by a judging panel of expert photographers, the competition awards three People's Choice prizes chosen by public voting on the Nat Geo website.
The competition is designed to celebrate stories of people and places around the globe. Other incredible winning images include a spectacular shot of a plane coming in to land at San Francisco's International Airport; thousands of people stopping traffic to pray in Dhaka, Bangladesh; and a beautiful shot of the Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Tibet.
Take a look through the gallery at the rest of the impressive winners from this year's competition.
