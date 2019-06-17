2nd Place - Nature. "What happens before a wave breaks? That question has been my assignment this past year. On this particular day, I decided to shoot the sunset on the east side of Oahu, Hawaii. About 100 photographers were out in the morning, but I had the evening to myself. The textures from the trade winds [created] subtle colors from the west and blended well using my 100mm lens. I had to look into my viewfinder while this wave was breaking. Not an easy task when a wave is about to crush you." (Credit: Photograph and caption by <a href="https://yourshot.nationalgeographic.com/photos/12646052/" target="_blank">Danny Sepkowski</a> / 2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest)