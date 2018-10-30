Of course, a brighter projector with better resolution demands a bigger battery, so this model is substantially heavier than the previous iteration. Although, weighing at 24 oz (680 g), it still presents itself as light and portable. Anker claims the new model currently offers three hours of HD projection on a single battery charge, which is a little less than the four hours promised by the prior model – however, the company says the device is still being optimized and should exceed the three-hour runtime when finally shipped.