Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket made its fourth suborbital flight and powered landing in West Texas while carrying the currently-unmanned Crew Capsule 2.0 for the second time. The 10-minute test flight reached a record altitude of 351,000 ft (66 mi, 107 km) with the capsule separating and returning by parachute.

Sunday's launch of the Vertical Takeoff, Vertical Landing (VTVL) rocket was originally scheduled for 11:42 am CDT (16:42 GMT), but Blue Origin says that because this was a suborbital test flight, it allowed for several holds while technical issues were dealt with. After an uneventful lift-off, the booster reached engine shutdown about two minutes and 25 seconds into the flight with capsule separation 20 seconds later. The capsule carried on to reach apogee at about four minutes and seven seconds before gravity took over and pulled both rocket and payload back to Earth.