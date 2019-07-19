Should you be wondering about the second part of that title, the specimen was first noticed within a scientific collection of other fish by biologist Mark Grace, of the NMFS (National Marine Fisheries Service) Mississippi Laboratories of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). He was joined in the subsequent study by professors Henry Bart and Michael Doosey, of Louisiana's Tulane University, along with colleagues from the University of Florida and the American Museum of Natural History in New York.