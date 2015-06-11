New York's oldest standing bridge reopened as pedestrian and cycle link

A New York bridge that has been closed for over 40 years has been renovated and reopened. The High Bridge is a new pedestrian and cycle link between the Bronx and Manhattan. It is a public park space in itself and unites over 125 acres (50 ha) of green space for residents of both boroughs.

The High Bridge measures 1,450 ft (442 m) long and 123 ft (37 m) high. It was opened in 1848 as part of the city's first water supply system, but fell into disrepair and is believed to have been closed at some point in the 1960s or early 1970s.

Designed exclusively for pedestrians and bicyclists, its historic sections have been restored and new sections added. Work on the bridge has included the hand-restoration of its brick walkway and the restoration of its historic railings. In addition, new architectural lighting has been installed and safety fencing has been erected.

It is hoped that the newly reopened High Bridge will encourage healthy and environmentally-friendly travel between the Bronx and Manhattan. It will also provide access to surrounding parkland with baseball fields, basketball courts, bike trails, a skate-park, playgrounds and lawns.

Some final completion work is ongoing, but the High Bridge is now open daily from 7 am to 8 pm. A free celebration will be held at the bridge on Saturday, July 25.

The video below provides an overview of the High Bridge project.

Source: Bronx Borough President, NYC Parks