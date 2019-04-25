Nikola unveils its WAV electric personal watercraftView gallery - 5 images
The Nikola Motor Company has previously brought us battery-electric cargo trucks and off-road vehicles. This month, the Arizona-based startup announced that another e-vehicle will be joining its lineup – the WAV personal watercraft.
Its name an acronym for Water Adventure Vehicle, the WAV is reportedly slated for a 2020 launch. Although little has been released in the way of specs, they may end up being similar to those of the Gratis X1 – it's an electric stand-up personal watercraft designed by Free Form Factory, which was recently acquired by Nikola.
What we do know about the WAV is that it features a "wakeboard architecture" that results in sport bike-style ergonomics. Its electric motor produces instant torque, and all of the electronics are protected by an IP68-rated waterproofing system – that means they can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1.5 meters (4.9 ft) for half an hour.
Other features include a console-mounted infotainment system, a tunnel-shaped bow-to-stern storage compartment, and LED head- and tail lights.
A Nikola rep tells us that pricing has yet to be announced. Potential buyers, however, can reserve a WAV of their own via the source link at the end of this article.
When it does hit the market, the WAV will be facing some competition in the form of the Narke Electrojet, or perhaps even the Quadrofoil. In the meantime, you can see the WAV (albeit not doing much) in the following video.
Source: Nikola Motor Company
