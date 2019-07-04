If you came of age in the 1980s, chances are pretty good that you loaded all of your favorite music onto an audio cassette to create the grand-daddy of modern playlists – a mixtape. Most music consumers today stream tunes over the internet, and the cassette has been all-but forgotten. Now you can break out your dusty tapes once more thanks to Hong Kong-based Nimm Lab, which has just injected a portable cassette player with Bluetooth.