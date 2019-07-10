Almost all the games are going to be the same though, and will run on both the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch Lite – they'll just be on a 5.5-inch screen rather than a 6.2-inch screen. Nintendo says some titles may have "restrictions" in terms of the tabletop mode that the Switch Lite won't support (you can wireless connect an extra pair of Joy-Cons to the new handheld if you want to).