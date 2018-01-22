The company will offer three different styles of solar panel: a cheaper option, one optimized for efficiency and one designed to be subtle and a bit more sophisticated. Nissan reckons it can save UK homeowners up to 66 percent on their energy bills, and pricing for the installation of a six-panel solar system will start at £3,881 (US$5,400). Nissan hasn't said whether it will become available beyond the UK or offered a release date as yet, only to say that the system will be on sale soon.