It's additionally possible for the I2V system to project images of people into the car. For example, a video conference call can become an in-car call without the need to stare at the device screen. Instead, the projection of the conversant(s) appears naturally within the vehicle via the I2V glasses. This can extend to local guides and navigation prompts, and other real or imagined needs. These aids can be recorded and re-used later by those also using the I2V system in their own vehicles.