Nissan has debuted the Sylphy Zero Emission electric car at Auto China 2018 in Beijing as the first Nissan EV made in China for Chinese consumers. The new model is based on the Nissan Leaf and has a range of about 388 km (241 miles) per the Chinese range testing standard.

"The new Sylphy Zero Emission is the next step in our electrification strategy for China," said Jose Munoz, Nissan's chief performance officer and chairman of the Management Committee for China. "The new Sylphy Zero Emission will be Nissan's first mass-production electric vehicle for the China market and one of 20 electrified models that we plan to introduce over the next five years."