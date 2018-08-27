Active noise-cancelling headphones work by generating a sound wave that is 180 degrees out of phase with the ambient noise. This requires the headphones to have a microphone inside the ear cup to listen for the noise to be cancelled, but this means the noise-cancelling circuitry doesn't have a lot of time to generate the anti-noise signal and some ambient noise will get through. By moving the microphone towards the noise and employing wireless technology, researchers have now developed better noise-cancelling technology that doesn't require bulky noise-blocking headphones.