According to Swiss electronics engineer Kurt Stoll (the inventor of the device), the weak waves given off by the wristband mimic the atmospheric electrical discharges that are naturally produced by approaching thunderstorms. Therefore, upon detecting those waves via a hair-like sensory organ known as the sensilla, mosquitos think that a storm is coming. This causes them to instinctively seek shelter from the potentially-harmful wind and rain, instead of hanging around to bite people.