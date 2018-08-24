Device aims to repel mosquitos by "bringing a thunderstorm to your wrist"View gallery - 3 images
While we've seen a number of devices that use ultrasound to ward off mosquitos, many people maintain that such deterrent systems just don't work. The Nopixgo Mosquito Bite Protection Wristband takes a different approach, emitting electromagnetic waves instead.
According to Swiss electronics engineer Kurt Stoll (the inventor of the device), the weak waves given off by the wristband mimic the atmospheric electrical discharges that are naturally produced by approaching thunderstorms. Therefore, upon detecting those waves via a hair-like sensory organ known as the sensilla, mosquitos think that a storm is coming. This causes them to instinctively seek shelter from the potentially-harmful wind and rain, instead of hanging around to bite people.
The electromagnetic waves are claimed to be harmless to people and animals, as they are one one-hundredth the strength of a regular cell phone signal. They reportedly keep mosquitoes away up to a radius of 2 meters (6.6 ft), reducing the incidence of bites by up to 50 percent.
It is hoped that preproduction upgrades to the device will boost that figure even higher. Additionally, future firmware updates could provide users with specific electromagnetic signals that are tweaked to be particularly effective against the species of mosquito in their part of the world.
The wristband itself is made of skin-friendly plastic, it's water-resistant, and is claimed to run for approximately one week per 1-hour micro-USB charge of its battery. An integrated LED display starts blinking red when that battery is getting low.
If you're interested, the Nopixgo is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of 69 Swiss francs (about US$70) will get you one, when and if it reaches production. Delivery is estimated to take place in October.
There's more information in the following video.
Sources: Kickstarter, NopixGlobal
