As far as weight goes, the custom gravel bike that was being showcased at NAHBS weighs a claimed 22.5 lb (10.2 kg). Chris and his wife/business partner Jessica also had one of their cheaper, production Urban Scout commuter bikes on display (pictured above) – it tips the scales at 25 lb (11.3 kg). Pricing for the Scout ranges from US$3,200 to $3,550, depending on the package. The gravel bike, on the other hand, is worth around $6,000.