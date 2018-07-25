The Clovis culture is so named because the first examples were discovered near the town of Clovis, New Mexico, in the 1920s. These distinctive pointed tools were dated to be between 11,000 and 13,000 years old, and after others began turning up around the continent, the prevailing theory was that they belonged to the first settlers of the Americas. These people were believed to have crossed over into Alaska from Siberia during the last ice age, when the Bering Strait had dried up, before spreading out across North and South America.