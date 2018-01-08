Big Format Gaming Displays (BFGDs) are aimed at gamers who want a seriously good look at the action, and Nvidia just unveiled its very first BFGD at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. The huge 65-inch screen also comes with Android TV built in as well, for everything you need for a post-game chill out.

With 4K resolutions, HDR support, low latencies, and a 120 Hz refresh rate, these displays have plenty in them to make gamers drool. Nvidia is partnering with a bunch of companies, including Acer, Asus, and HP, to actually manufacture the displays, which have been two years in the making.

"In practice, all this tech ensures your gun fires instantly in PUBG when facing down a foe, that movement is clear and free of blur, that there's no tearing or stuttering when playing, and that the action shown is at the highest levels of detail possible when you play with a suitably-powerful graphics card," says Nvidia.

If all that wasn't tempting enough, the displays are effectively Nvidia Shield devices as well, embedding the Shield components behind the screen so you get all of that Android TV goodness too – apps from Spotify to Netflix, plus a host of Android games as well. Google Assistant is on board to add some extra smarts.

One of the bonuses that the Nvidia Shield experience offers over the standard Android TV setup is the GameStream technology that lets you wirelessly stream games from any PC on the local network using a GeForce card. In other words, you can enjoy games in the living room that are actually running on your bedroom-based high-end PC upstairs.

Until Nvidia's partners in this BFGD enterprise make their own announcements, we can't give you exact details on pricing and availability, but you can expect these to be premium devices commanding a premium price.

Asus has been the first company out of the blocks, previewing its ROG Swift PG65 at CES. You get all of the specs we mentioned above, plus 1,000 nits peak brightness, dynamic contrast control, high-end DCI-P3 color gamut support, and a 178-degree viewing angle.

The Asus panel also comes with Nvidia G-Sync technology, so any stutters that occur at the high-end 4K 120 fps frame rate can be smoothed out by working closely with a compatible Nvidia graphics card on the other end. That same tight communication between monitor and graphics card is reported to result in ultra low latency too.