With the holidays around the corner, the busiest time of year for major game releases is upon us – and that means it's probably upgrade season, if your gaming rig is starting to stutter. And right on time to grab the attention of those looking to spruce up their PCs without forking out for the top-shelf GPUs, Nvidia has unveiled the newest graphics card in the GeForce GTX 10 line. Meet the GTX 1070 Ti.