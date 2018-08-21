For over two years, the GeForce GTX 10 series has been the gold standard of graphics cards, but the march of technology is inevitable, and two years is a long time in tech terms. Nvidia's new flagship GPU is the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and the lineup is rounded out with the RTX 2080 and 2070. The company says that these new cards are the first gaming GPUs capable of rendering in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with high dynamic range (HDR), all at the same time.