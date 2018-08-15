At SIGGRAPH, Huang unveiled the first three GPUs to be built on the new architecture. The Quadro RTX 5000 is the entry-level chip, with 16 GB of memory, 3,072 CUDA Cores and 384 Tensor Cores. The RTX 6000 ups the game a bit, with 24 GB of memory, 4,608 CUDA Cores and 576 Tensor Cores. And at the top of the line sits the RTX 8000, with the same number of CUDA and Tensor Cores as the 6000 but with double the memory. As far as the key ability goes – ray tracing – the RTX 5000 is apparently capable of processing 6 GigaRays per second, while the 6000 and 8000 up the game to 10 GigaRays.