Nvidia targets scientists with world's most powerful GPU for PCs
Nvidia is a name long recognized by gamers, but its GPUs don't just help up the resolution and keep the frames ticking over on the latest AAA titles. With the new Titan V, the company is targeting scientists and researchers with what it boasts is the world's most powerful GPU ever created for PCs.
Promising to turn a PC into an AI supercomputer, the Titan V is built on Nvidia's Volta GPU architecture and has nine times the raw horsepower of its predecessor. With 21.1 billion transistors and new Tensor Cores specifically designed for deep learning delivering 110 teraflops, the GPU is designed to tackle the toughest computation processing for scientific simulations.
The Volta architecture is also built to better handle workloads featuring a mix of computation and addressing calculations thanks to the inclusion of independent parallel integer and floating-point data paths. Additionally, combining the L1 data cache and shared memory unit should improve performance while also simplifying programming.
Despite the boost in processing power, Nvidia says that Titan V offers energy efficiency double that of the previous generation Pascal design. This comes courtesy of a major redesign of the streaming multiprocessor at the center of the GPU, which should deliver a boost in performance within the same power envelope of its predecessor, the Titan Xp.
The Titan V was announced by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang at the annual NIPS conference in Long Beach, California, and is available now for US$2,999.
The following video introduces the Titan V.
Source: Nvidia