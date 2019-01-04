The Oaxis, at least in its current form, does not do this. It takes measurements – but only when you directly request them. So if I want to know what my heart rate is doing when I'm cycling, I need to take a hand off the bars, beep my way through to the heart rate screen (which is hard to do, because the OLED screen doesn't show up very brightly in the sun), hold the button down for 3 seconds, wait about 10 or 15 seconds for it to take a reading, and then squint at the screen for a reading.