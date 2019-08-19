But it's not all sunshine and rainbows, at least not yet. Following this redesign, the team has encountered another problem, albeit one it says will be easier to solve. Some of the gathered plastic has a tendency to spill over the cork line used at the surface to hold the screen in place. It will now test out a modified system that expands the diameter of these cork lines from 15 cm (0.5 ft) to around half a meter (1.6 ft), in order to better contain the mess.