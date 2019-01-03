If there's a silver lining in this, it's that it will be easier for the team to make upgrades on shore that might solve the earlier plastic-retention issue. And although it hasn't been out at sea for as long as it hoped, it does already have terabytes of data on how the system interacts with plastic, which will be helpful as it continues making its improvements. Despite its troubles, it has also managed to haul in around 2,000 kg of plastic waste so far.