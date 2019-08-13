The Ocean Guardian BOAT01 is the largest device available using the Shark Shield shark deterrent system and is designed specifically for swimming from a boat or jetty. Previously, the technology has only been deployed on personal protection in the water for divers and surfers, but has recently been created on larger platforms designed for boat and jetty swimming (BOAT01) and to enable fishermen to get their catch back to safety without it being hijacked by a shark (FISH01).