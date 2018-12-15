Unfortunately, the sea being what it is, not all of these survive and many are lost in the search for knowledge. Such was the case with the NOC deep-sea lander that was dropped in 2009 into the narrows between the tip of South America and Antarctica to a depth of 1,100 m (3,600 ft). Its purpose was to measure sea-bottom pressures to gain a better understanding of the globe-encircling Antarctic Circumpolar Current, but when it came time for the British Antarctic Survey's Royal Research Ship (RRS) James Clark Ross to recover it, it did not return to the surface.